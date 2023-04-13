County Commission and Greene County Entertainment Inc. finalize rental agreement

The Greene County Commission met in a special session on Friday, April 7, 2023 to act on the revised rental agreement between the county and the newly formed Greene County Entertainment Inc. The commissioners present gave unanimous approval to the four year agreement with Greene County Entertainment Inc. for use of the facilities previously occupied by Greenetrack, Inc. The agreement calls for Greene County Entertainment Inc. to pay the county approximately $260,000 annually, through monthly disbursements. Prior to the final action on the agreement, Commission Chairperson, Corey Cockrell, requested that the lease agreement call for an initial advance payment of one month. Both entities accepted the adjustment.

At this special session, the County Commission also acted to terminate the lease agreement with Greenetrack, Inc., however, it was noted that, this does not affect any outstanding payments due the county by Greenetrack, Inc.

The Greene County Commission held its regular monthly meeting, Monday, April 11, 2023 with all commissioners in attendance. The business meeting opened with an executive session certified for discussion of pending litigation and safety issues.

In addressing the items under new business, the commission acted on the following:

Approved resolutions regarding use of the William M. Branch Courthouse. In recent years, the commission had denied a local organization use of the facility, seemingly for political reasons. County Attorney Mark Parnell revealed that he had secured an Attorney General’s opinion that the county could allow use of the courthouse by political groups, as long as the courthouse is made available to all on the same basis. Two recent requests had been made for use of the courthouse, not during official hours.

Approved advertising for a clerk for the Revenue Appraisal’s office.

Approved ABC license for Bama Shines (Brewery).

Approved ABC license for Forkland One Stop.

Approved July 21-23, 2023 – Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.

Approved several travel dates for training sessions for Assistant County Engineer.

Approved purchasing a full page graduation ad in Democrat newspaper.

Approved financial report and payment of claims.

Tabled IDA appointment for District 1.

The county’s financial report ending March, 2023 indicated the following unrestricted and restricted bank balances: Citizen Trust Bank – unrestricted $3,266,803.15, restricted $5,147,885.31; Merchants & Farmers – unrestricted $3,170,447.63, restricted $1,275,275.38; Bond Funds – unrestricted $876,776.81, restricted $879,937.27.

Claims Paid March 2023, $113,351.16; Payroll Transfer, $276,591.06; Fiduciary, $$66,381.18.

Total – $456,323.40

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

