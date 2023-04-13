As of April 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,652,469 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,020) more than last report, with 21,131 deaths (4) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,331 confirmed cases, 5 more cases than last report, with 54 deaths

Sumter Co. had 3,193 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,757 cases with 110 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; including the new bivalent booster for Omicron variants.

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142;

ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

