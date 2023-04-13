Victoria Jones crowed Miss Debutante 2023Greene County DST Alumnae Chapter celebrates 37th Debutante Season

L-R first row Tedesia McGuffie, Morgan Peebles, JaMari Williams, Jocqlyn Pelt, Dekhilah Allen

Second Row: LtoR: SyMya Kelly 1st Runner Up, Victoria Jones Miss Debutante 2023, Amaya Atmore 2nd Runner Up and Jamiyah Brown 2nd Runner Up.

Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated held its 37th Debutante Ball on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Eutaw Activity Center in Eutaw, AL. Nine lovely ladies made their debut to their family and friends. The 2023 Debutantes and Escorts were Debutante Dekhilah Allen escorted by Derrick Allen, Jr.; Debutante Amaya Atmore escorted by Tynorris Newell; Debutante Jamiyah Brown escorted by Rayshawn Williams; Debutante Victoria Jones escorted by Kaden Jones; Debutante SyMya Kelly escorted by Jaylane Weatherspoon; Debutante Tedesia McGuffie escorted by Moses Tyree III; Debutante Morgan Peebles escorted by Jhameel Ware; Debutante Jocqlyn Pelt escorted by Kedouglas Graves; Debutante JaMari Williams escorted by Ciyon Wright.

Debutante Victoria Jones was crowned Miss Debutante 2023. First Runner up was Debutante SyMya Kelly and Second Runners up were Debutante Amaya Atmore and Debutante Jamiyah Brown.

The guests enjoyed an elegant affair that was An Enchanted Debut. Dr. Florence Williams is Chapter President and Mrs. Nancy Cole and Ms. Sharon White were Debutante Ball Co-Chairs.

