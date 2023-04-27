Alabama State University awards six seniors $182, 560 in scholarships

Superintendent Jones stresses positive news in school system

The Greene County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on April 24, 2023 with all board members in attendance. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones opened his report to the board with positive news from the various schools. At Eutaw Primary, Kindergarten teacher Ms. Kaleiga Jemison was awarded a $500 from Alabama Power Foundation Classroom Grant Program to purchase classroom supplies and materials to enhance student achievement. Eutaw Primary School is in process of preparing for summer learning, with 74 scholars registered to attend.

In reporting positive news for Robert Brown Middle School, Dr. Jones noted that on March 31, an ACAP Kick Off Rally and at least 97% of RBMS scholars participated in ACAP testing. RBMS held a 7th and 8th grade basketball game on April 21 to celebrate the students attendance during ACAP testing. The RBMS cool down room has officially opened to all students. Students cNan use their Tiger Tickets to enjoy time in the area. On April 27, RBMS scholars will travel to Tuscaloosa for a tour of Stillman College.

For Greene County High School positive news, the superintendent shared that Alabama State University visited GCHS on April 17 and awarded $182,560 in scholarships to six seniors. The Debate Team traveled to Mississippi State University during Spring Break. The team performed well and received awards for Most Passionate Debaters. GCHS football players attended Brain Day at the University of Alabama, attending sessions on concussions and mental health, brain imaging, nutrition, sleep health and substance abuse. Tenth graders toured the University of West Alabama. Two seniors have signed up for the Alabama Skilled Trades Jumpstart Program; nine seniors attended WOW 2.0 and received multiple contingent job offers. One senior was officially offered a position in the Mercedes Apprenticeship program, beginning this summer.

Superintendent Jones presented a preview of the Teacher Pipeline Program, which the school district is exploring with the University of Alabama. The program addresses the shortage of qualified teachers with an approach to increase the number teacher preparation programs, support partnerships between schools and universities and incentives for teachers to work in high-need areas. Dr. Jones noted that with the system investing $4,700 per student for preparatory programs, those students could be eligible for four-year full tuition scholarships at $44,000 per student. Upon completion, the new teachers could receive further monetary incentives to return to their home communities to teach. According to Jones, no final contract is not ready to come before the board.

The board acted on the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent.

* Approved superintendent’s recommendation to non-renew Reginald Coats contract.

* Approved Victoria Moore, as STEAM Leader for Greene County High School.

* Retroactively approved Michelle Williams, full-time custodian, Greene County Career Center, with a start date of Monday, April 17, 2023.

* Approved Zarquashia Taylor, as School Nurse for Greene County Schools.

* Approved Project Grow Participants: Brittany Harris, Administrator; Marilyn Knott, Counselor; Pamela Pasteur, Reading Interventionist.

Project Grow Committee: Greene County High School -Andrea Perry; Janice Jeams-Askew Tamika Thompson; Victoria Moore; Tura Edwards.

Project Grow Committee, Robert Brown Middle School: Dr. Rosalyn Robinson; Felecia Smith;Vanessa Bryant; Raven Bryant.

The board acted on the following administrative items recommended by the superintendent.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and Payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Approval of Greene County Board Indirect Cost Proposal FY24 Organizational Chart 2022.

Approval of Administrative Staff to Attend the 2023 Model School Conference, Orlando Florida June 25 – 28, 2023. Attendees include: Teresa Atkins; Rebecca Coleman; Brittany Harris; Dr Corey Jones; Charlayne Jordan; Marshae Pelt; LaMonica Little; Andrea Perry.

Memorandum of Understanding between Greene County Board and Young Teen Asthma & Wellness Camp,

Approval of Disposal of used panels.

Approval of University of West Alabama Stem Institute Project.

Approval of fixed Asset On-site Physical Inventory.

Approval of SAAVAS envision Math, Professional Development.

Approval of ARIS-Language Builder, Academic Readiness Intervention system.

Approval of Project Grow Summer Leadership Professional Development.

Service agreement between Greene County board and edconnect.

Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and Denise Horton, Behavior Aide. For 2023-2024 School Term.

Approval of ESSER II Amendment – 4296.

Retro-active approval of Wanda Blakley to travel to New Orleans.

Contract between Greene County Board and Conserv Pest & Wildlife Services.

Approval of Ambit Solution, IP Intercom System Replacement.

Approval of Greene County District Recovery Plan 2023.

Approval of Bid Proposal Between Greene County Board and Security Providers, LLC.

Approval of Garry Rice to attend SREB School Improvement Conference.

Memorandum of Agreement between Greene County Board and Community Services Program of West Alabama Head Start.

Approval of Proposal, Kids First Education.

Approval CNP Supervisor Shirley Stewart to travel to Denver Colorado, CNP Conference.

Approval of Discontinuing ROTC Program.

The Financial SnapShot, as of March 31, 2023, presented by CSFO Marquita Lennon, included the following: Operating Reserve – $5.08 combined general fund reserver; $2.96 cash reserve. All bank accounts have been reconciled. The General Fund Bank Balance – $3,547,514.14 (reconciles to the summary Cash Report); Accounts Payable Check Register – $458,486.56; Payroll Register – $926,704.13; Combined Ending Fund Balance – $6,135,726.13;

Total Local Revenue – $222,699.

