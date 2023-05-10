As of May 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM
(According to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,658,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(2,978) more than last report, with 21,137 deaths, 4 more
than last report.
Greene County had 2,348 confirmed cases, 8 more cases than last report, with 54 deaths
Sumter Co. had 3,219 cases with 55 deaths
Hale Co. had 5,786 cases with 110 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; including the new bivalent booster for Omicron variants.
Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142;
ages 5 and up.