Commission fills District 1 vacancies: Marcia Belgrave appointed to IDA; Geraldine Thompson appointed to E911

Union Town Clerk, Marilyn Sanford, administers Oath of Office to newly appointed Councilperson, Geraldine Thompson, as her granddaughter Imani Thompson holds Bible.

The Greene County Commission held its regular meeting, Monday, June 12, 2023, with all Commissioners present. The Commissioners acted on various items discussed at the monthly work session held the previous Wednesday. In his District 1 report at the work session, Commissioner Garria Spencer stated that the Jena storm shelter was still in progress, but the site, the Jena Fire Department, needed at least 15 loads of dirt. The County’s Attorney commented that since a maximum of three loads is currently authorized, the Commission would have to approve a raised amount accompanied by the appropriate resolution. Other actions taken by the Commission included the following.

* Approved Sunday Alcohol Sales beginning at noon.

* Approved appointment of Marcia Bygrave, Ph.D to the Industrial Development Authority for District 1.

* Approved appointment of Geraldine Thompson to E911 Board for District 1.

* Approved Federal Bridge Investment program,

* Approved acquiring a printer for the new system in the Judge of Probate’s office.

* Approved Insolvent Errors Report for the Revenue Commissioner.

* Approved resolution to give 15 loads of dirt to Jena Fire Department site.

* Awarded bid to S.T. Bunn for County Road 100 in the amount of $206,826.30.

* Awarded bid to S.T. Bunn for Creekhill Road in the amount $237,193.

* Approved ratifying $1,500 toward grant writer’s cost in participating with ACCA ’s grant seeking opportunities.

The Commission tabled the request from the Greene County Water Authority, suggesting more conversation at the work session.

The Commission also tabled renaming a bridge for Mrs. Leona B. Morrow, until further input from the Boligee Community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

