Superintendent gives update on HVAC replacement RBMS; summer maintenance work; administrative contracts approved

The Greene County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on June 12, 2023 with all board members present. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones opened his report with an update on the HVAC Project commencing at Robert Brown Middle School. At a special call meeting on May 8, 2023, the board entered into an agreement with Whorton Engineering, Inc. for the replacement of the entire Heating and Cooling system at RBMS at a cost of $2.5 million. Dr. Jones stated that Whorton Engineering has performed onsite observations and documentations of all HVAÇ equipment located at the main building. The company has also done a 3D Laser Scan of the building to verify field conditions. Jones noted that this is critical since there are no existing drawings of the facility. The company also completed a scan of the gym. Whorton Engineering has submitted current delivery dates for equipment and materials from proposed vendors. Financial support for the HVAC Project at RBMS is secured through the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) – CARES ACT which is the Coronavirus Aid Relief & Economic Security Act, resources

In Positive news from Robert Brown Middle School, Jones said that students in the after-school tutorial program visited the Georgia Aquarium. The school held its fun day May 19. Summer Learning Program began May 23 with 90 students registered.

Greene County High Positive News included Ms. Victoria Moore, Physics and Chemistry teacher receiving a $1,000 classroom grant from the Southern Company.

Dr. Jones gave summer maintenance updates on the various schools. At Eutaw Primary School all tasks were completed except for installing cut off valves. All maintenance work at RBMS was completed. Maintenance tasks at Greene County High School will be completed by June 23 and tasks at the career Center will be completed by June 27.

The Board approved the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones.

* Correction of name error for Summer School Employee for Greene County High School, Veronica Moore should be Victoria Moore.

* Amend Resignation: Shawnta Owens, Principal, Robert Brown Middle School from June 15 to June 30, 2023.

* Resignation: Ephraim Russell, Band Director, Greene County High School effective June 2, 2023; James Davis ROTC Instructor, Greene County High School.

* Non-Renewal: Maquavius King, 3rd Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Jasmine Smith-Mental Health Coordinator; Brittany Jenkins, Math Interventionist, Greene County High School.

* Employment: Tina Cherry, as Janitor for Summer School at Eutaw Primary School, starting June 5 – July 3, 2023.

* Supplemental Contracts: Greene County High – Spring Football, Corey Cockrell, Head Football Coach; Zaddrick Smith, Assistant Football Coach.

* Rescind Summer School Child Nutrition Program: Burenia Crispin; Sandy Wilson; Jacqueline Pickens; Rosie Davis.

* Summer School Child Feeding Program: Youlonda Coleman-Manager; Deborah Taylor – Assistant Manager; Romonda Askew – Frontline Staff; Mary Hill – Frontline Staff.

* Approval of Salary for Dr. Brittany Harris for receiving a Higher Degree.

* Proposed Salary Increase for Child Nutrition Program Summer 2023, for summer only. Manager’s Salary from $15.00/hr. to 18.00/hr.; Assistant Manager salary from $15.00 to $17.00/hr.; Frontline Staff salary from $15.00/hr. to $16/hr.

* Approval of FMLA Leave for Mr. Elroy Skinner, Math Teacher effective May 3, 2023.

*Approval of finance staff and secretaries/bookkeepers of the Greene County Board of Education receive a one-time AASBO certification supplement for FY 23: LaTanya Fowler – Payroll Certificate & Local School Financial Management Certificate; Sarah Brewer – Payroll Certificate & Local School Financial Management Certificate; Makane Morrow – CSFO/Professional Certificate & Local School Financial Management Certificate; Sarah Hall- Local School Financial Management Certificate; Mary Henderson – Local School Financial Management Certificate; Tracey Hunter – Local School Financial Management Certificate; Tweila Morris – Local School Financial Management Certificate; Marilyn Sanford -Local School Financial Management Certificate; Wanda Gaitor – Local School Financial Management Certificate.

The board approved the following administrative service items recommended by the superintendent: Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll; Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO; Approval of out-of-state travel to attend ACTE Career Tech Vision 2023 Greene County Career Center (Angela White, CTE Counselor and LaMonica Little Career Coach); Approval of, Birmingham Restaurant Supply for Installation of Walk-in Cooler/Freezer; Approval of Disposal and Surplus of outdated damaged technology devices and parts; Approval of Extreme Patio Covers Company, to install Awning at Eutaw Primary School; Approval of Man for the Job Renovations Company to renovate Greene County Alternative School; A-Plus 1 Home Renovation Company, for the Painting of Robert Brown Middle School; Approval to move the Manufacturing Program to the former Automotive space at Robert Brown Middle School; Approval to move Computer Science and Business Skill Development to Robert Brown Middle School; Approval of Superintendent, Evaluation; Approval of CSFO Evaluation;Approval of Contract between Greene County Board and Walter McKee for Roofing and Flooring at Eutaw Primary School; Purchasing of Pre-K Playground Equipment for Eutaw Primary School.

CSFO Marquita Lennon presented the school system’s Financial Snapshot for the period ending May 31, 2023. The system’s general operating reserve is $4.8 million, with the cash reserve at $2.80 million. All bank accounts have been reconciled. General Fund Balance – $3,365,593.94; Accounts Payable Check Register – %500,892.62; Payroll Register – $922,710.53; Combined Ending Fund Balance – $5,885,721.40. Local Revenue: Property Taxes – $27,994; Sales Taxes – $116,208; Other Taxes – $12,587; Bingo Revenue – $55,839; Total Revenue: $ $212,628.

