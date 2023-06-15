Appreciation held for Spiver W. Gordon,veteran civil rights and community leader

A surprise appreciation was held Sunday, June 11,2023 in the gymnasium of the Branch Heights Community Center to honor Elder Spiver W. Gordon for his more than 50 years service to Greene County and surrounding counties in Alabama.

There were over one hundred participants who assembled to honor Gordon for his lifetime of community service, civil and human rights activities and the creation of two museums in Greene County to collect and display photographs and artifacts of the civil rights movement.

Gordon has a history of honoring others at public programs he convenes, giving plaques and certificates of appreciation to many in Greene County for contributions, big and small, to the movement for civil rights, economic justice and political and social change for Black people. On Sunday, it was Spiver Gordon’s chance to receive certificates, plaques and accolades.

Mayor Latasha Johnson presented Gordon with a key to the City of Eutaw and said the Council would approve a resolution at its next meeting declaring June 11, as ‘Spiver Gordon Day’ in the City of Eutaw.

County Commissioners Corey Cockrell and Garria Spencer presented a resolution on behalf of the Greene County Commission honoring Gordon for his decades of service to the county.

Carol and John Zippert honored Spiver Gordon with a plaque from Alabama New South Coalition for his years of work training and supporting Black political candidates and office holders. They also spoke of working with him in the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in Louisiana, before moving to Alabama.

Anita Lewis, Executive Director of the Greene County Housing Authority honored Gordon for his service on, the public housing board but also recognized his support for her and other families in the community with personal and financial problems.

Carrie Coleman, 91 thanked Gordon for his community service and presented him with a beautiful, multi-colored hand crocheted blanket, which took many hours and days of sewing to produce.

Former State Senator Hank Sanders praised Gordon for “staying on the battlefield” for a lifetime of service to the community. William Bell, former Mayor of Birmingham, and guest speaker for the event, praised Gordon for his work around the state for civil rights.

Gordon was also presented with a basket containing cards and love offerings from many people, churches and organizations wishing to recognize his service and contributions.

Gordon, who was joined by his family: wife, Barbara and son Kenyatta,

as well as others at the program. In his remarks at the end of the program, Gordon said he was truly surprised and humbled by the many tributes and recognitions given at the program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

