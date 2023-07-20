Eutaw City Council awards first contract in water/sewer revitalization

At its July 11, 2023, regular meeting the Eutaw City Council approved the first contract for repairs to the unified Eutaw-Boligee water and sewer grant, which is $5.2 million for the first year and $30 million for a five-year period.

Angela Henline, Engineer with Cassady Company of Northport, was present at the meeting and explained that the city received two bids for the work to provide a truck mounted emergency pump and fittings for the sewer pumping stations. She recommended and the Eutaw City Council approved the low bid of $245,625 from Goldman Contractors, LLC of Livingston, Alabama for this initial contract of this five-year process to renew the water and sewer system of Eutaw and Boligee, Alabama.

Engineer Henline presented the Council with a summary of the two bids, her recommendation for the low bidder to ADEM, which is providing the Federal grant funds, and ADEM’s approval of the contract. The Council approved all these documents by a unanimous vote.

Henline gave the Council a report on progress of the project beyond the initial contract. She said she was looking closely at the sewage pumping stations between Boligee and Eutaw and what will be needed to upgrade them. She also said her firm was looking at redesign of the lagoon to be more efficient in the handling of the municipal sewage.

She also reported that her firm was working on a contract to refurbish the Boligee water tank, a new control value and meters to be placed at strategic points along the water system to determine water loss. She said she was negotiating an easement on a small amount for land to place the control valve for the Boligee water tank. This contract will be released for bids in the near future.

Councilmember Tracey Hunter moved to table two requests for travel to training in September and October for the City Clerk and Assistant City Clerk. Hunter had proposed a hold on all travel for training at a prior meeting until the General Fund was replenished with funds from FEMA for storm debris pick-up and removal. Hunter successfully blocked travel by city employees for training. Mayor Johnson said she was opposed to tabling this measure since city employees needed training and the city staff need to be up to date on new regulations affecting their job performance. “Our staff will fall behind and we will not be able to give the services that city residents need,” said the Mayor.The City Council approved accepting a grant of $38,755 from Firehouse Sub Sandwich Company for support of the Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department operations. The Council also approved the RFQ for an EPA Community Assessment Grant for the City of Eutaw. They also agreed to pay all bills and claims on a list submitted by the Mayor and City Clerk.

In her report, Mayor Johnson thanked her team of employees for their dedicated work. She said the city staff would be cleaning the entrances to the city for the Black Belt Folk Roots Festival in August to make a favorable impression on visitors who come to enjoy the two-day cultural festival.

The Mayor reported that she received a Facebook listing of 18 micro-towns in the South worth visiting which lists Eutaw as one of the places to visit. This listing can be found at: https://findingvacationvalues.com/18-enchanting-micro-towns-in-the-south. Other towns included: Wedowee, AL,

Madison, GA, Black Mountain, NC, St. Francisville, LA. Most were sited for their architecture and downtown squares.

Mayor Johnson said, “This is a special honor; people are taking notice of our town and we should be proud.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

