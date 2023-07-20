School board receives ‘clean audit’; acts on superintendent’s recommendations; views superintendent’s evaluation report;

The Greene County Board of Education met in regular session, Monday, July 17, 2023 with all board members in attendance. Key elements of the agenda included the summary audit report conducted by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts for the period October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022 and presented by Shelly Patrenos; personnel and administrative service items recommended by Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones and acted on by the board; the superintendent’s annual evaluation as conducted and reported by consultant Dr. Daniel Boyd; Financial Snapshot, ending June 30, 2023..

In her audit summary, Ms. Patrenos stated that there were no findings of non-compliance, no findings of misappropriation or mishandling of funds. “This is what is considered a clean audit,” Patrenos said.

The board approved the following personnel items presented by Superintendent Jones.

*Resignation: Tiffany Washington – Secretary, Eutaw Primary School effective July 14, 2023; Jamirea Gaitor – 6th grade English Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Jacqueline Pickens – Cook, Eutaw Primary School, effective immediately.

*Employment: Asia Quinney – Second Grade Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Charlease Smith – Math Coach, Eutaw Primary School; Felicia Smith – Math Coach, Robert Brown Middle School; Denetria Ruffin – 7th & 8th Grade Science Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Daphne Jones Richardson – Mental Health Services Coordinator, Greene County Schools.

*Supplemental Contracts- Greene County High School: Victoria Moore – Head Volleyball Coach; Janice Jeames – Askew – Assistant Volleyball Coach; Nicole Henley – Cheerleader Sponsor; Paula Calligan Leftwich – Dance Line Coach; Corey Cockrell – Head Football Coach; Zaddrick Smith – Assistant Football Coach. *Employee Transfers: Barbara Woods from Cook at Robert Brown Middle School to Cook at Eutaw Primary School (Voluntary Transfer); Dexter Hinton, Modern Manufacturing Teacher, and the Modern Manufacturing Program from Greene County Career Center to Robert Brown Middle School Campus.

*Stipend in the amount of $500.00 for Ms. Marilyn Knott for serving as the Building Testing Coordinator June 26, 2023 – June 30, 2023.

*Stipend in the amount of $500.00 for Ms. Pamela McGee for serving as Response to Intervention Chairperson 2022 – 2023.



In the open meeting, the board considered other personnel items recommended by the superintendent. Three personnel items presented individually on a motion by Board Member Carrie Dancy failed for lack of a second. Ms. Dancy moved for approval of another personnel item, seconded by Board Member Veronica Richardson. The item failed with insufficient votes. Allegedly, these items related to various personnel transfers within the school system. Specific information on these failed items was not presented officially to the public.

The board approved the following administrative items recommended by Superintendent Jones.

*Rescind approval of Man for the Job Renovations Company for renovations at Greene County Alternative School.

*Proposal from Herman Thomas (Thomas Remodeling & Renovations) in the amount of $13,700 for renovations at Greene County Alternative School.

*Proposal from West Alabama Fencing in the amount of $8,400 for fence replacement at Robert Brown Middle School due to storm damage.

*Quote from Varsity Scoreboards in the amount of $30,475 for score board replacement at Robert Brown Middle School

*Lowest bid in the amount of $44,789 from Hotel & Restaurant Supply for purchasing serving line at Robert Brown Middle School

*Disposal and/or Surplus of Textbooks

*Slogan for the Child Nutrition Program Department to be used on the website, social media, etc.

*Proposal from Criterion Consulting, LLC for Formative Administrator Evaluation Support Services 2023-2024

*Proposal from Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc in the amount of $37,600 for demolition & disposal of existing press box at Robert Brown Middle School and all related work as described in the plans and specifications.

*Dr. Lucretia Prince, Model School Conference Speaker to speak at the Greene County Schools Institute

*Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll

Bank reconciliations as submitted by Mrs. Marquita Lennon, CSFO

*Purchase of four (4) buses from the following funds: ESSER III Funds – 2 buses; FY 2023 Supplemental Fleet Renewals Funds – 2 buses

*Quote from K&B Home Improvement LLC in the amount of $14,602.96 for concession stand renovations at Robert Brown Middle School.

CSFO Financial Snapshot for Period Ending June 30, 2023

CSFO Marquita Lennon reported the following: Operating Reserves: 4.71 (months of operation) combined General fund reserve; 2.68 (months of operation) Cash Reserve; All bank accounts reconciled. General Fund Balance totaled $3,218,128.40 (reconciles to the summary Cash Report); Accounts Payable Check Register totaled $456,906.78; Payroll Register totaled $941,998.43; Combined Ending Fund Balance totaled $5,809,630.38. Local revenue: Property Taxes totaled $21,755; Sales Taxes totaled $107,383; Other Taxes totaled $5,081; Bingo Receipts totaled $55,839. Total Local Revenue $190,058.

Report on Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones’ Annual Evaluation

In his report to the board regarding Superintendent Jones evaluation, Dr. Daniel Boyd reviewed his process utilizing eight standards and five indicators, including various surveys/questionnaires, which are available on educational websites. Through these he collected data from board members and school personnel that the superintendent supervises directly and who report directly to the superintendent. The superintendent’s self-assessment was also included in the summary findings.

The following is the Superintendent’s Evaluation Summary Report presented by Dr. Boyd with Standards and the Indicator Scores ( 1-5):

*Standard 1 – Vision, Culture and Leadership, Score 3.29;

*Standard 2 – Policy and Governance, Score 3.68;

*Standard 3 -Communications and Community Relations, Score 2.94;

*Standard 4 -Organizational Management, Score 3.48;

*Standard 5 -Curriculum Planning and Development, Score 3.77;

*Standard 6 – Instructional Management, Score 3.59;

*Standard 7 – Facilities and Human Resource Management, Score 3.50;

*Standard 8 – Values, Ethics and Professional Behavior, 3.82.

*Average Score – 3.51.



Based on these results, Dr. Boyd recommended consideration of a professional development plan for the superintendent focusing on Standards 1 and 3. Dr. Boyd noted that the superintendent’s annual evaluation process is significant in clarifying leadership roles; enhancing communications; crating a common understanding consisting of multiple sources of data and providing mechanisms of accountability. He also stated that the evaluation process is ongoing.

Superintendent’s report to the Board

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones’ report to the board included the following schedules:

Eutaw Primary School registration will be held July 26, 27, 31 and August 1, from

8:30 am – 5:45 pm.



Robert Brown Middle School will hold

Open House – Meet & Greet, August 2, 2023 – Grades 4th, 5th & 6th, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm;

7th & 8th Grades, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.





