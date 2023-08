Greene County schools staff, administrators, parents, community leaders and supporters arrived early Tuesday morning at local schools to give students a most robust welcome and enthusiastic encouragement for a successful year. The greeters flashed smiles, offered hugs and waved pom poms as the young people promenaded from the school buses to the classrooms. The first day of this school year delivered on a promise of welcome, warmth and care that surely can continue throughout the term.

