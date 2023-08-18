Eutaw City Council approves travel and per diem for city staff to attend training they previously opposed

At their regular meeting on August 8, 2023, the Eutaw City Council approved travel and per diem requests for city staff to attend trainings that they had previously refused to approve in the two prior meetings. The reason the Council members gave was that funds in the General Fund account were low and they were not sure they could afford to send staff to training.

Mayor Johnson said, “Some of the staff training is mandatory and necessary for staff to keep up to date for city business.” She went on to say, “We have a shortfall in our General Fund because we are expecting a reimbursement from FEMA for clean-up and debris removal from the storms earlier this year. We have not received the FEMA reimbursement because it takes time for FEMA to review and check the invoices; but FEMA has assured us the money is coming.”

Among the trainings approved were:

• City Clerk and Assistant City Clerk to attend Municipal Clerks training, September 6-8, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, AL

• City Clerk and Assistant City Clerk to attend Revenue Officers Training, October 4-6, 2023

• City Judge Joshua Swords and City Attorney, Zane Willingham to attend ALM Law Conference in Gulf Shores, Alabama, November 2-4, 2023

The Eutaw City Council formally accepted a grant of $38,755 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for support of the City of Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department to be used for equipment and training.The Council also approved the following items:

• A Request Form to be on the City Council Agenda.

• An Ordinance No. 08082023 – adjustment in business license issuance fee from $12 to $14, starting January 1, 2024.

• Changes in the City Handbook.

• Received letter from the Alabama League of Municipalities concerning collection of revenue in the Police Jurisdiction of the city.

• Purchase of a Pump from Stone and Sons for $9,600.

• Payment of bills for the month.

The Eutaw City Council tabled a decision approving the sale of land on Boligee Street (past location of swimming pool) to the Greene County Commission for a Water Park. The mayor said there were some details of the transaction that still had to be worked out.

Leah Banks with Alabama Power Company made a presentation on a study of broadband service in Greene County that she is conducting in conjunction with the University of West Alabama. There is a QR code to capture which leads you to the survey. For more information on the survey, contact GCIDA at 205-372-9769.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

