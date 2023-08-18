Commission extends rental agreement with Greene County Entertainment, Inc.

The Greene County Commission met in regular session Monday, August 14, 2023. In the absence of the Chairperson, Commissioner Corey Cockrell, the meeting was called to order by Commissioner Garria Spencer, Vice Chairperson. Cockrell arrived when the body was in executive session.

Prior to the agenda being approved, Commissioner Allen Turner noted that there was nothing on the agenda regarding the rental extension request form Greene County Entertainment Inc. The commission approved amending the agenda to include request from Greene County Entertainment Inc. to adjust the company’s payment plan with the county.

Following the executive session, the commission approved an extension for Greene Entertainment, Inc. to October 2, 2023.

In a special session held April 7, 2023, the County Commission approved a four year agreement with Greene County Entertainment Inc. for use of the facilities previously occupied by Greenetrack, Inc. The county holds one half ownership of the said property. The initial agreement called for Greene County Entertainment Inc. to pay the county approximately $260,000 annually, through monthly disbursements of approximately $21,000, beginning in May 2023. The lease agreement also called for an advance payment of one month’s rent.

Sources indicate that Greene County Entertainment, which opened its doors to the public on May 4, 2023, has not been in a position to remit any rental payments to the county.

The commission authorized hiring a full time laborer in Solid Waste. The position will be advertised. The commission also approved hiring a General Superintendent at the Highway Department. This selection will be in-house, following appropriate postings of the position.

Other actions of the commission include the following:

Approved re-appointment of Reginald Spencer and re-appointment of James Darden to E-911 Board, District 2.

Approved soliciting annual bids

Approved 2024 Rebuild America County transportation Plan

Approved request for engineer to attend annual Alabama Road safety Conference

Approved long-term detention subsidy contract.

Approved paying three commissioners difference in air fare and mileage for trip to Austin, TX.

Tabled consideration of change in Policy and Procedure regarding travel.

In his financial report, CFO Macaroy Underwood shared the following information. Bank balances as of July 23, 2023 included Citizen Trust Bank – unrestricted $2,500,743.84; restricted $4,617,689.62; Merchants & Farmers Bank – unrestricted $2,903,783.57; restricted, $1,085,256.65; Total Bond Sinking Funds Investment – $886,302.19. Accounts payable totaled $257,615.26. Payroll Transfer totaled $239,308.59. Fiduciary totaled $62,428.23. Electronic claims said totaled $88,252.35.

