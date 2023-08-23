Newswire: Sha’Carrie Richardson completes come back with 100-meter victory at World Championship

Richardson winning 100 meter race



By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent



Likely erasing all doubt about her commitment and ability, Sha’Carri Richardson exploded on the outside lane 9 and overcame an early deficit to complete one of the most amazing comebacks in sports. The flamboyant sprinter won the world championships during an electric 100-meter race in Hungary on Monday, Aug. 21. The 23-year-old blazed through 100 meters at a career-best 10.65 seconds at the 2023 World Athletic Championships. She defeated a field that included star Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished second and third, respectively. The Associated Press noted that the race featured four of the eight fastest runners of all time, including Marie-Josée Ta Lou, who finished fourth. Richardson, an underdog coming in, became the first American since Tori Bowie in 2017, to win the women’s 100-meter world championship. The victory was as satisfying as any athlete could experience, as it comes two years after officials booted Richardson from the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for marijuana. Immediately after crossing the finish line, Richardson reportedly blew a kiss toward the sky, “cast her eyes on that beautiful scoreboard, and walked toward the stands in a daze to accept the American flag and congratulations from Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and others.” “My goal this year is to do what I should have done in these last two years already,” Richardson said before the race. Immediately after winning, Richardson dropped an exclamation point. “I’m here, I told y’all,” she declared. “I’m not back, I’m better.”

