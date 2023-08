The 48th Black Belt Folk Roots Festival, produced by the Society of Folk Arts & Culture, featured myriad of hand crafts, soul foods, Blues Stage on Saturday and Gospel Stage on Sunday. The Kids Tent offered hands-on art activities for youth led by artists Mynecia Steele. A special feature for the youth was pottery making led by artists Kaitlin Whittle. A drum line closing was led by artists Lavondia Smith of the Nathifa Dance Company.

