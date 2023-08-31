School board approves personnel employment, resignations, supplemental and administrative contracts

The Alabama Association of School Boards awarded each school board member a Certificate of Completion for meeting all training requirements for the 2022-2023 school year. AASB also awarded the board a Certificate as a Member in Good Standing. Shown L to R: Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, Board Members Carrie Dancy, Leo Branch, Veronica Richardson, Robert Davis, and Brandon Merriweather.

The Greene County Board of Education met in regular session on August 28, 2023 with all members in attendance. Prior to beginning the official business, Board President Leo Branch called attention to an omission in the minutes of July 17, 2023. A personnel item recommended by Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones at the July meeting did not indicate how the board had acted on the item. Mr. Branch and Attorney Hank Sanders recalled that the vote was two for, two against and one abstention, thus the item failed. On a motion by Board Member Robert Davis and second by Board member Brandon Merriweather, the minutes were approved with the necessary corrections.

In the personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones, the board approved the following Resignations: Dalajah Bryant-Kemp, 6th grade teacher, Robert Brown Middle, effective July 18, 2023; Tyesha Weeks, Parent Engagement Facilitator and Homeless Liaison, effective August 1, 2023; Chandra Toney, 3rd grade teacher, Eutaw Primary School, effective August 7, 2023; Siegfried Williams, Music/Choral teacher, Greene County High and Robert Brown Middle, effective August 2, 2023; Breshayla Hoskins, 4th grade teacher, Robert Brown Middle, effective August 24, 2023; Denetria Ruffin, 7th and 8th Grade teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective immediately; Marshae Pelt, At-Risk Coordinator, effective September 30, 2023 and to remain on administrative leave until September 30, 2023 The board approved the following employment items recommended by Superintendent Jones: Eutaw Primary School: Tabitha Smith – Secretary/Bookkeeper; Angela Jones – 3rd grade teacher; Canesha Ray – Long-term sub (3rd grade) and to include retroactive pay from February 2023.

Robert Brown Middle School-Retroactive Approval: Breshayla Hoskins – 4th grade teacher, effective August 2, 2023; Jordan Pelt – 6th grade ELA teacher; Howard Crawford – PE teacher; Tyneshia Fulgham – 6th grade Teacher; Denzel Davis – In School Suspension; Dorthea Smith – Long-term Substitute Teacher (5th grade); Cillia Morrow – Long-term Substitute (6th grade); Sharon Jones – Cook; Glenda Hodges – Long-term Substitute Behavioral Aide; Lakesha Pelt Long-T Substitute Teacher at Robert Brown Middle School.

Transportation: Carla Russell – Vocational Driver (This route will transport CTE students to RBMS for Modern Manufacturing and REHVAC courses).

Greene County High School: Patricia Coleman, Long-term Substitute (Biology); Khadijah Hunter Long-term Substitute (In School Suspension).

Non-Acceptance of employment: Monica Watkins, Science teacher Greene County High School; Janice Jeames-Askew, Assistant Volleyball Coach.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school term.

Robert Brown Middle School: Henry Miles, Head Football Coach; Quentin Walton, Assistant Football;

Greene County High School: Victoria Moore, Volleyball Coach; Torethia Mitchell, Assistant Volleyball Coach; Rodney Wesley, Varsity Basketball Boys; Halven Carodine, Assistant Varsity Basketball Boys; Shafontaye Myers, Varsity Basketball Girls; Torethia Mitchell, Assistant Varsity Basketball Girls; Ashley Moody, Assistant Varsity Basketball Girls; Quentin Walton, Boys Baseball Coach; Torethia Mitchell, Girls Softball Coach; Victoria Moore, Assistant Girl’s Softball; Howard Crawford, Track Coach, Boys; Rodney Wesley, Assistant Track Coach, Boys; Denzel Davis, Assistant Football Coach.

The board approved the following personnel to work athletic events at Greene County High School for 2023-2024 school year: Latanya Cockrell, Sarah Brewer, Mary Henderson, Tracey Hunter, Twelia Morris, Wanda Gaitor, Sharon Washington.

The board approved a supplement for Barbara Martin to serve as At-Risk/Testing/Accountability Coordinator for the system, effective August 29, 2023.

In its personnel items, the board approved the re-enrollment of student J.T. at Greene County High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board approved the following administrative items recommended by the superintendent.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Uniti Fiber to upgrade server for 2023-2024 school term.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and Greene County Ambulance Services for 2023 football game season.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and West Central Volleyball Officials for 2023 volleyball season.

* Approval of Gosa’s Mobile Car Wash & Detailing to detailing 20 school buses.

* Approval of Greene County High School Debate Team to travel to Washington DC June 9-17, 2024.

* Greene County Board Transportation Department to transport students to and from Stillman College for Upward Bound Program.

•Approval of McKee and Associates as Architect for Window Replacements at Robert Brown Middle School.

•NNC Morgan Construction Company to replace windows at Robert Brown Middle School.

* Quote from Little’s Trucking 1 LLC for Brush cut undergrowth and Bush Haul area at Greene County High School.

* Quote from Little’s Trucking 1 LLC for removal of trees and grinding of additional stumps that are present.

* Clear Winds Technologies for 1yr Renewal Device Repair Services.

* Quote from Riverside Technology Inc. to purchase Chrome books.

* Quote from Extreme Patio to replace storm damage covers and install new awning at Eutaw Primary School.

* Reynolds Electric and Refrigeration Inc. to repair AC System at Central Office.

* Revision of terms for CD with Synovus Bank.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Southern Regional Education Board/School Improvement for Career Tech professional Development.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Cynthia Crawford to serve as Technology Assistant and provide Technical Support for Greene County Schools District.

* Contractual agreement between Greene County Board and BSOM to provide school consultation services for special needs students.

* Purchase and Subscription Service agreement between Greene County Board and RAPTOR Technologies for visitors management system.

* Purchase of parts from Reynolds Electric and Refrigeration, Inc for Welding Shop at Career Tech Center.

* Renewal of Class-wallet Software for 2023-2024 school term.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Mrs. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Purchase of HVAC equipment and supplies from Source Well via Mingledorff’s for Robert Brown Middle.

* Agreement between Greene County Board AND West Central Officials Associations for football officials at Robert Brown Middle for 2023 football season.

•Agreement between Greene County Board and West Central Officials Associations for football officials at Greene County High for 2023 football season.

All personnel and administrative items recommended by the superintendent were approved with four board members voting in the affirmative and only board member Carrie Dancy abstaining on all items.

In his report to the board superintendent Dr. Corey Jones indicated the following:

* COVID positive cases August 21-27: Eutaw Primary School. – 2; Robert Brown Middle School – 6; Greene County High School – 5. He stated that these numbers represented students and personnel at the schools.

Dr. Jones also advised all principals to recommend wearing masks in the facilities at this stage.

•Enrollment to date: EPS – 277; RBMS – 326; GCHS – 249. Total – 852 reflects four less than last year’s enrollment. “We expect the enrollment to increase after Labor Day; that usually happens,” Jones stated.

•EPS has purchased a BookVending Machine. Scholars will be awarded with tokens to purchase books. After-school enrollment totals 150 scholars. Educators are now in process of completing the Beginning-of-Year Benchmark Assessment (Aimsweb/Reading, i-Ready/Math).

•RBMS welcomed community stakeholders who joined opening school rally, including members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, Pastor Willie Lang and daughter Willesha Land, Mt. Zoar Baptist church. RBMS scheduled for window repair bids. Concession roof, ticket booth roof and football field fence are all completed. Temporary press box will be utilized. Bleachers received on Friday. Scoreboard arrived on Thursday. Stadium seats will be pressure washed. Mold areas in the facility were cleaned and treated.

•GCHS will have roof leaked repaired this week. Mold areas in the facility were cleaned and treated. Career Center is also scheduled for roof leak repairs this week.

CSFO, Ms. Marquita Lennon gave the following financial snapshot for the period ending July 31, 2023. Operating Reserve: $5.34M combined general fund reserve; $3.38M cash reserve. All bank accounts have been reconciled. General fund Balance totaled $4,051,747.75. (Reconciles to the Summary Cash Report). Accounts payable Check Register totaled $338,532.51. Payroll Register totaled $907,118.66. Combined Ending Fund Balance totaled $6,561,059.16. Local Revenue sources totaled $122,853. There was no revenue from Bingo for the month of July.

The first of two scheduled Budget Hearings for fiscal year 2023-2024 was held Monday, August 28, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Board’s Central Office. Special note was made that the remaining $5 million in ESSER III funds must be allocated by September 30, 2023. The next Budget Hearing is scheduled for Monday September 11, 2023 in the Central Office at 3:00 pm.

