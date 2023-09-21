Greene County hosts its 2023 homecoming: GCHS Tigers took on Tuscaloosa Academy Knights in its Friday night contest

By: Kayla Nickson

Greene County High School Student

Greene County Tigers played in a 2A area competition game on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers took on the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights. Tuscaloosa Academy defeated Greene County with the final score being 48 – 7. Greene County Tigers Quarterback Ronald Wilder (Sophomore) had a total of 108 passing yards. Wilder also led the team in rushing yards with quarterback keepers. Markevis Collier (Sophomore) led the Tigers with the most receiving yards during Friday night’s contest. On the defensive side of the ball Shayla Hill (Junior) led the team with 4 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles. Although the Tigers didn’t get the outcome hoped for, the week was filled with a lot fun activities during its homecoming spirit week. Greene County Tigers will now move on to face Winston County on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Winston County. The Tigers record is now 2-2 (0-2 in the 2A region 5). The Tigers are still looking forward to your continued support as we continue this season. Goodluck to the team and coaching staff this Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

