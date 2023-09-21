Goals and implementation of Title IV, Part A funding highlighted at School Board meeting

The Greene County Board of Education met in regular session, Monday, September 18, with all board members in attendance except Ms. Carrie Dancy.

A special feature of the meeting was an inclusive report of the system’s Federal Programs for the current fiscal year by Dr. Charlayne Jordan Riley, Federal Program Coordinator, including the following goals:

• Goal 1: Build a playground at Robert Brown Middle school which will foster a healthier environment for those middle school scholars and extend the learning from primary school to middle school.

• Goal 2: Incorporate STEM/STEAM activities which will support accountability areas in grades 3-12 including mathematics and science.

• Goal 3: Purchase social emotional equipment and supplies which will assist in providing for a safe and healthy environment for all scholars.

The implementation of these program goals depends on the utilization of $84,534 of Title IV, Part A funds received by the Greene County Board of Education. The program will develop the RBMS playground in two phases, as an extension of the playground at Eutaw Primary School. The STEM and STEAM work will provide a well-rounded education with both hard and soft problem-solving skills to all students in our schools, with emphasis on safe and healthy schools.

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones report including the following positive school news.

EPS Positives News • Educators have completed Reading and Math Data Meetings for all Beginning of the Year Assessments.

• Scholars of the Month were recognized for displaying the following Character Education Traits: Citizenship, Self-Control, Punctuality, Self-Respect. Scholars were awarded with an Ice Cream Party.

* Reading and Math Intervention has started for scholars in first through third grade.

RBMS Positives News

* Grandparents Day on 9/12/2023 was great. Enjoyed by all of our Grandparents that came out.

* Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. RBMS and their Court along with Mr. Unique.

* Spirit week was awesome.

* We had Positive Attendance from students this Month which is Attendance Matters Month.

GCHS Positive News:

* The school year is off to a great start; we have had great parental involvement at our Freshmen and Senior Orientation.

* Homecoming festivities were a success and our Adopt-A-School Partner, Cook Unity in the Community donated a water hydration system to GCHS football team.

* We would also like to welcome our New Adopt-A-School Partner, Boss Ties, LLC on board!

*Officers for 2023-2024 were installed for PTA.

GCCC Positive News

* Skilled Trades of West Alabama participants are at the mid-point of the 10-week program. (Electrical, Plumbing, Construction, HVAC)

* Class meets on Wednesday & Thursday from 5-8pm

* CCR Grant awarded for $129,400.00 for activities which increase the number of students graduating with one or more College and Career Readiness (CCR) indicators. (Programing for all schools were included in the grant)

* LaMonica Little, Career Coach was selected to receive a professional learning scholarship to participate in the 2024 Professional Learning our and STEM leaders in the Dominican Republic, February 15-20, 2024.

* Military Monday’s have begun. All branches of the military and colligate level ROTC programs are scheduled to come in to speak with students and make connections with those interested in the military.

* GCCC faculty & staff will celebrate “College Wear Wednesday” on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Maintenance Updates: RBMS – HVAC- All reported HVAC issues have been repaired; Temporary Press Box- A storage building has been rented for the remaining of the football season. We have added the PA system as well as temporary lighting; PA System-has been delivered and installed; Scoreboard- the scoreboard has been delivered and installed.

Maintenance Updates: GCHS – Roof- Johns Kirksey has not yet provided the information on the warranty. Bakers Roofing has completed the repairs that the system was responsible for. GCCC – Roof- Bakers Roofing has completed the repairs; Welding booth- Reynolds has started on the welding booth and estimated time of completion is two weeks.

The board approved the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones

* Employment: Jasmine Armstead, Science Teacher, Greene County High School.

* Resignation: Cynthia Crawford, technical services, effectively immediately.

* After-School Tutorial Program – Eutaw Primary School: Cara Durrett, Reading Coach; Gloria McGee, Kindergarten Teacher; Sheila Tillman, Kindergarten Teacher; Kaleigha Jemison, First Grade Teacher; Pamela Pasteur, First Grade Teacher; Montoya Binion, Second Grade Teacher; Sarah Crawford, Second Grade Teacher; LaShaun Henley, Third Grade Teacher; Keisha Williams, Third Grade Teacher; Shana Lucy, Third Grade Teacher; Gwendolyn Webb, Paraprofessional.

* After-School Tutorial Program – Robert Brown Middle School: Felecia Smith – Lead Teacher, 7th/8th Grades; Pinkie Travis – Assistant; Vanessa Bryant – 4th Grade Teacher; Demetris Lyles – 4th Grade Teacher; Tyletha Lord – 5th Grade Teacher; Quentin Walton – 6th Grade Teacher; Elroy Skinner – 7th/8th Grades Teacher; Raven Bryant – Self Contained (Special Services); Mary Hopson (Special Service Aide).

Wennoa Peebles, as bus driver for Stillman College Upward Bound Program for 2023-2024 school year

* After school Tutorial program Bus drivers for 2023-2024 School year: George Pippen; Eddie Coats; Stanley Lucious; Gerald Holloway; Natasha Lewis; Freddie Merriweather; Ayanna Crawford; David Peterson III.

•After School Tutorial Program – Greene County High School: Victoria Moore – Science Edgenuity; Tameshia Porter – Reading Edgenuity; Tura Edwards, – Reading/Language Arts; Dutchess Jones – Math; Drenda Martin – Assistant; Angela Harkness – Special Services; Rodney Wesley – Math.

Administrative Services approved by the board are as follows:

* Contract between Greene County Board and Demisha Stough, Gifted Specialist for 2023-2024 school term.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and Hammill Recreation for Installation of Playground Equipment at Robert Brown Middle School.

* Lowest bid in the amount of $329,800 from Frasier Ousley to construct a press box at Robert Brown Middle School.

* Greene County Board Five Year Capital Plan.

* Lowest bid in the amount of $218,400 from Paige Properties and Construction, LLC dba Bama Flooring for Re-roofing Project at Eutaw Primary School.

* Lowest bid in the amount of $258,575 from Floors and More, LLC for new flooring at Eutaw Primary School.

•Greene County School District Yoga + Wellness with Keya Nkonoki.

•Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

• Bank reconciliations as submitted by Mrs. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Greene County High School to travel to Biloxi High School for 7th annual Lady Indians Holiday Classic.

* LaMonica Little, Career Coach, selected to receive professional learning scholarship to participate in 2024 STEM leaders in the Dominican Republic, February 15-20, 2024.

