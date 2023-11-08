US Navy Lt. Commander (retired) Joe Ann Hutton is Veteran’s Day guest speaker Annual Veterans Appreciation Program held in Eutaw

Submitted by Miriam Leftwich

Girl Scout Troop 408 and United Purposes take great pride in acknowledging great men and women who served our country. Veterans Appreciation Day was held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3 PM at the Eutaw Activity Center. MSG (Ret) Kelvin B. Scott served as the Master of Ceremony.

The crowd was greeted by MSG Scott and Pastor Laramie Long, a member of the 287th Combat HET Company, opened with the Invocation. The Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem that was beautifully rendered by Mrs. Carole Fleming. There was a moment of silence as musician/artist Mr. Marvin Turner performed Taps during the Memorial Tribute to our deceased Veterans.

Lieutenant Commander (Retired) United States Navy Joe Ann Hutton was cordially introduced to the gathering by Mrs Miriam Leftwich, program coordinator. LCDR Hutton expressed gratitude to her family, who attended in great numbers, her classmates of Eutaw High Class of 1993, her colleagues, the organizers, and all in attendance. Her message was heartfelt as she spoke of her journey. A young girl from Eutaw, AL migrating from the William McKinley Branch Heights Community. The youngest child of Mr. & Mrs. Steven and Dorothy Hutton, leaving her six other siblings two weeks after high school to take on a new journey as a member of the United States Navy where she retired after 30 years of honorable service.

LCDR Hutton noted the following: “In 1918 at the end of World War I, at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, November 11th was originally called Armistice Day and regarded as a tribute to the Americans who scarified their lives during World War I only.

“It was not until 1954, after World War II and the Korean War that November 11th was named Veterans Day, a special holiday that honors all veterans whose service is recorded in past conflicts and those currently serving around the world to protect us at this very moment.

“So let us never forget those who fought and are fighting for our freedom, let us remember their sacrifices. As I look out into the audience, I see and recognize many veterans. You may also recognize one as a relative, a neighbor, a friend, or even a colleague. Each veteran here has contributed to this nation and has earned this nation’s permanent gratitude for supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America.”

All veterans present were asked to stand and be recognized. Each veteran received a token of appreciation. Other door prizes were awarded to individuals present. A delicious meal was also served.

The program organizers would like to extend special appreciation to the following sponsors: Girl Scout Troop #408; United Purposes; Black Belt Law Group; Colvin & Daniel Trucking Co.; T.S.P. Support League; Banks & Co.; Alfa Insurance; Morrison’s Food Est.; Mrs. Joycelyn Steele (cake); Chic Event Design & Decor; CFC Photography; MK Prints (program); McInnis Mortuary Gospel Program; Greene County Democrat; Whats Happening in Greene County; Mr. Marvin Turner; Mrs. Carole Fleming.

