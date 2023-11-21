Newswire : Kevin Hart is this year’s winner of Mark Twain Prize for Humor

Kevin Hart

By: BlackmansStreet Today

Funny man Kevin Hart is the winner of the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Considered the highest honor in the funny business, previous recipients have included Tina Fey, Bob Newhart, David Letterman, and Jon Stewart.

Hart started telling jokes during amateur night at a local comedy club in his native Philadelphia.

Today, his standup fills stadiums, cracking up audiences with stories about dating, marital strife, his daughter’s first curse word, trying to play tough while standing just over 5 feet tall, his fear of rollercoasters, his drug-addicted dad who was in and out of jail … No interaction or event seems too small for Hart’s often sidesplitting treatment.

Hart will receive the Mark Twain Prize at a gala at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024. The event will be broadcast at a later date.

