Eutaw City Council meets to handle financial matters

By: John Zippert, Co-Publisher

Most of November 14, 2023, meeting of the Eutaw City Council was devoted to financial matters and a review of the revised budget for the Fiscal Year October 1,2023 to September 30, 2024. Three City Council members: Larrie Coleman, Valerie Watkins and Jacqueline Stewart and Mayor Latasha Johnson were present.

The first item considered was leasing of a new 2023 John Deere Cab Tractor for 5 years, from Sun South LLC for $96,852, with 60 monthly payments of $1,926, a five-year warranty and a $1.00 buyout at the end of the lease. Mayor Johnson said it was critical for the city to get a new tractor for grass cutting. The old tractor is often in the shop and costs more to repair than the monthly lease on a new tractor.

Councilwoman Valerie Watkins said she was reluctant to vote for a major capital expenditure without studying the revised budget to make sure funds were available. Financial Adviser Ralph Liverman explained some changes that he had made to the budget to meet state requirements and said the funds for the new tractor were included in the budget, along with other road and street improvements.

Liverman said he reduced the General Fund budget by $300,000 for the new fiscal year, because the City was no long receiving funds from electronic bingo. “If these funds are restored, you can place them in the Capital Improvements Fund and fix more city roads and bridges.

Liverman also said he reduced the General Fund by $450,000 to account for being required, by the State of Alabama, to move these funds to a new separate bank account. He indicated that the funds could be used for street and road improvements and that he had also moved some expenditures for road projects from the General Fund to this new fund for the local gas tax. Liverman also indicated that the city’s share of local gas tax collection increased from $70,000 to over $400,000 annually, since Love’s Truck and Travel Center was operating in Eutaw.

After this discussion, it was moved by Councilwoman Stewart and seconded by Councilman Coleman to lease the tractor. The motion passed 3 to 1 with the Mayor’s vote in favor. A resolution was also approved to contract for Living Water Services to handle operations and analytical services for the City of Eutaw Lagoon for $1,850 a month, A resolution was also approved to pave a portion of the Lower Gainesville Road in the City of Eutaw.

The Council was informed that two cadets sent to the police academy by the Eutaw Police Department were graduating on November 16th in Tuscaloosa. Several police officers and city employees plan to attend the graduation to encourage the cadets to join the city workforce.

Mayor Johnson proposed that the City Council reinstate the old policy that police and other city employees can drive vehicles home to be ready to come to emergency situations quickly. After questioning, the Mayor said she never did implement the change in the policy, because the Council did not set dates and timetables for implementing the policy. The Mayor said that she was requiring the drivers to keep mileage and maintenance logs to take care of the cars.

The Council heard a presentation on setting up a Greene County Saddle Club to encourage horse riding in an organized way. Once set up the Saddle Club would like to use the facilities in the City Park at Lock 7 for horse shows and other events. The Council asked the group to make a specific proposal that they could take action to implement.

The Council passed a resolution declaring vacant the District 2 seat, held by Lajeffrey Carpenter, who pled quilty to the felony of using city property for personal gain. The Mayor said residents of District 2 could submit their names and a letter of interest in the position, so the Council could fill the position, within the next sixty days. The Council also voted to remove Carpenter’s name from all bank accounts on which he was a signatory.

The Council approved resolutions for the revised budget for the FY2023-24 and opening a new account for deposit of a local gas tax funds.

In other actions, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved Thanksgiving holiday for staff for November 22 (half day) and all of Nov. 23 and 24.

• Approved Police Chief Tommy Johnson request purchasing 4 VHF Motorola, two-way radios, at a cost of $880 each radio.

• Tabled payment of a $1,500 claim for Gloria Mobley.

• Approved payment of bills for October 2023.

• Agreed to hold a Council Work Session on November 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM, before the next regular City Council meeting on November 28, 2023.

