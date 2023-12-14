Board of Education receives two school buses; four additional buses still on back order

Shown above with newly delivered school buses: Mr. Leo Branch, School Board President; Mr. James Gaines, Transportation Superintendent; Ms. Mary Henderson, Transportation Secretary; Ms. Verna Nickson and Earl Pelt, Bus Drivers; and Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

The Greene County Board of Education received two of six new school buses ordered two years ago. The two 72 passenger, fully air conditioned buses arrived at the school bus shop, Friday, December 8. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones said the four additional buses with same capacity and convenience are expected for delivery by May 2024. The buses have a price tag of $112,122 each. “This is an indication of the school system’s efforts to improve the comfort and safety in transporting students between home and school and other school related events,” Dr. Jones stated.

The school board held its regular monthly meeting, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, with three board members in attendance, including Mr. Leo Branch, Mr. Robert Davis and Mrs. Veronica Richardson. The meeting date was moved a week earlier because of the school’s Christmas Holiday schedule, beginning Friday, Dec. 15.

The personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones and approved by the board are as follows: Employment of the following Teacher Mentors for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

Eutaw Primary: Montoya Binion, Valerie Moore, Walter Taylor, Carolyn Beck.

Robert Brown Middle School: Vanessa Bryant, Annie Howard, Marva Smith, Clifford Reynolds, Raven Bryant.

Greene County High School: Larry Burnette, Tura Edwards, Ka’Needa Coleman, Teresa Atkins, Angela White, Rodney Wesley, Tameshia Porter.

Stipends for the following employees for after-hours events/activities which may include weekend college tours, test prep bootcamps, and other activities outlined in the College and Career Readiness Grant include the following: Hourly rate of $30 per hour for after school activities/events and $200 per day for all day college and industry tours: Tura Edwards, Victoria Moore, Tamika Thompson, Angela White, LaMonica Little, Shamyra Jones, Teresa Atkins, Andrea Perry, Janice Jeames,

Supplement pay for LaTanya Cockrell Fowler for additional duties in the amount of $450 per month. Additional supplement in the amount of $500 for Paula Calligan for additional duties with the band.

The board approved Catastrophic Sick Leave and FMLA Leave for Shana Lucy, teacher at Eutaw Primary.

The following administrative items recommended by Superintendent Jones were approved by the board.

* Out of state and overnight field trip requests for Greene County Career Center Business and Marketing class to attend Spring Sports Marketing Day with the Hawks and college tour in Atlanta, GA on March 28 – 29, 2024 (Funding Source: CCR Grant).

* Change order proposal from Fraiser-Ousley in the amount of $29,759 to add toilet room at end of new press box.

* Quote from RJ Young for Sophos MDR Renewal (1 year).

* Travel for LaMonica Little to Dominican Republic for Professional Learning in the Dominican Republic February 15 – 20, 2024 (Funding Source: Educational Tours Professional Development Scholarship, Professional Development Funds).

* Agreement between and Greene County Board of Education and Johnny Pelt, Jr. to assist the mechanic in the Transportation Department on an as needed basis at the rate of $25 per hour.

* Memorandum of Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for Alabama Rural Learning Accelerator Program.

* Permission to dispose and sell for salvage the serving line that was removed from Robert Brown Middle School and the butcher table that was removed from Eutaw Primary School. (Proceeds will go to the CNP fund account).

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

Bank reconciliations as submitted by Mrs. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

In his report to the board, Dr. Jones gave updates on positive COVID cases reported from each school. The week of Nov. 12-18, RBMS reported two cases; GCHS reported one case. The week of Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, RBMS reported one case. The week of Dec. 3-9, no COVID cases were reported from the schools.

In his school positive reports, Superintendent Jones noted that GCHS hosted a Community Block Party in which all the schools participated. GCHS Garden Club participated in Ag Exploration Day at Tuskegee University.

Scholars from the Greene County Career Center visited UWÅ for a campus tour on Nov. 11.

All welding booths, totaling 19, are installed and functional. Jag students visited Birmingham-Shuttlesworh International airport on Nov. 9. Military Mondays are held at the Career Center. The Army Reserve was the latest Service to visit the Center. Dual enrollment scholars had Friday presentations with the following guest speakers: Rodney Pelt, Mind Changers; Terrance Fletcher, Boss Ties, LLC; and Doug Fulghum, Extension Serve. The National Career Association had its Installation Ceremony. The GCCC received the Future Teacher Association grant.

CSFO Mrs. Marquita Lennon presented the following Financial Snapshot as of November 30, 2023. Operating Reserve: 4.69 combined general fund reserve; 3.04 cash reserve; all bank accounts have been reconciled. General Fund Balance: $3,647,704.35 (reconciles to the Summary Cash Report); Accounts Payable Check Register – $485,897.21; Payroll Register – $901,437.20; Combined Ending Fund Balance – $5,624,297.17. Local Revenue: Property Taxes – $291,625; Sales Taxes – $89,923; Other Taxes – $3,158.

