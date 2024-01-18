The Greene County Sewer and Sanitation Wastewater Gap Initiative has postponed their scheduled meeting from this Saturday the 20th to next Saturday, January 27th. Can you please post in the Greene Democrat and other audiences and platforms you encounter

Attention residents of Greene County!

Having problems with current sanitation and sewage system in your home? The Southern Poverty Law Center and Greene County Water and Sewer Authority will host an informational convening on the Sanitation and Wastewater Gap Initiative for residence of Greene County. Please come out and get informed on the information that will be provided to assist residence with their sewage and wastewater issues. We will have expert installers and engineers to answer questions. This convening is free to the public. Food will be provided.

What: Greene County Sanitation and Wastewater Gap Initiative Informational Convening

When: January 27, 2024 11am-1pm

Where: Robert Young Community Center

720 Greensboro Street Eutaw, AL 35462

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

