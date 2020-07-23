5 running for Mayor of Eutaw Municipal election candidates set for August 25th

July 21, 2020 was the deadline to qualify to run for mayor and city council positions in upcoming Municipal Elections in Greene County towns. The election is set for August 25, 2020. There will be contested elections in Eutaw and Forkland, while in Boligee and Union only the current incumbents qualified to run, so there will be no contested elections and the municipal officials will receive a new term.

In Eutaw, there are five candidates running for Mayor, including incumbent Raymond Steele, two current council members Latasha Johnson and Joe Lee Powell, and Sandra “Sandy” Walker and Queena Bennett Whitehead.

For District 1 Eutaw City Council, there are three candidates for the seat currently held by Latasha Johnson, they are Ke’undra Quintez Cox, Chandra Mayes and Valerie B. “Nippy” Watkins.

For District 2, Eutaw City Council, incumbent councilman, La’Jeffrey “Chris” Carpenter is opposed by Bryant N. Snyder Jr. In District 3, Eutaw City Council, which is the position currently held by Joe Lee Powell, only one person, Tracy Hunter qualified and will be running unopposed.

For District 4, in Eutaw, incumbent Sheila H. Smith is challenged by Larry Coleman. In District 5, incumbent Bennie Abrams Jr. chose not to run. Two candidates, Jacqueline Stewart and Rodney Wesley are contesting for this council position.

In Forkland, Alabama, incumbent Mayor Charlie McAlpine is being challenged by Rev. Michael Barton. Council seats for District 1, Joe Tuck, District 2, Christopher Armstead, District 4, Samitra Gray and District 5, Emma Sugars, are unopposed.

For Forkland, District 3, there are three candidates including incumbent, Willie Sashington, who is opposed by Alonzo Thomas and Preston Davis.

In Boligee, the current office holders are unopposed and will receive another term. Hattie M. Samuels, for Mayor, for District 1 Council – Teresa Head-Mack and Halee H. Vogt, for Council District 2 – Michael D. Gibson, Sr., J. E. Morrow and Earnestine Wade.

In Union, all current municipal officials are unopposed and will receive another term. They are: Mayor James Gaines and Council members: Gene Colvin, Louise Harkness, Rosie Davis, Helen Sanford, and Alonzo Thompson.

The last day to register to vote in these municipal elections is August 10, 2020. More information on absentee voting will be available in future issues of the newspaper. A City of Eutaw Voters List is included on pages 10-13 of this newspaper. Check the list to make sure your name is on the list in the right district.

