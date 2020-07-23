School Board approves three-phase plan to re-open schools, beginning with remote learning

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones presented his long anticipated plan for reopening the county’s schools at the Greene County Board of Education’s monthly meeting held Monday, July 20, 2020, in a virtual setting, again observing safety measures due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The board approved the plan.

The three-phase plan proposes a Remote Learning Option in Phase 1, scheduled for August 20, to Oct. 16, 2020, covering the first nine weeks of school, where students will participate in courses remotely. Dr. Jones explained that the curriculum has been adjusted to accommodate this new approach, with teachers stationed in classrooms in respective schools guiding students through lessons remotely.

Jones noted that all students will be provided the devices necessary to access their courses remotely. The devices will be issued prior to August 20.

The board is also striving to provide access to the internet for all students, which includes providing hot spots, as well as connecting to appropriate towers in the rural communities. School buses can also be equipped with internet services and placed as needed in various communities. “Using our buses is also an option, but not necessarily the best option,” Jones said.

During Phase 1, meals will be delivered daily via scheduled bus routes. Each school will conduct virtual parent-guardian and student orientation during the week of August 10.

Phase 11 of the plan provides a Hybrid Instruction approach. Students will attend school in split sessions – part time at the facilities; part time remotely. Dr. Jones and his team have devised the specific arrangements for implementing this plan. Students will still have the option to enroll in the District’s Virtual School Program. Phase 11 is scheduled for the second nine weeks period, October 19 to Dec. 18, 2020.

Phase 111 is a return to Traditional Learning, with campuses reopening for all students for traditional instruction. Phase 111 is scheduled to begin January 5, 2021.

Superintendent Jones emphasized that the Coronavirus will dictate which phase is implemented and for how long. He noted that if the virus continues to spread throughout the county during Phase 1, the remote instructional timeline will be extended. “ The status of the virus will also determine if we need to return to Phase 1 at any given time. Our focus is safety for students, school personnel and community,” he said.

According to Jones, during Phases 1 and 11, Fridays will be reserved for student intervention and acceleration.

In other business the board approved the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones.

Resignations: Linda Little, History Teacher, Greene County High School, effective June 30, 2020; Rachel Nickson, Administrative Assistant/Secretary EPS, effective July 31, 2020.

Voluntary Transfers: Makane Morrow, from Technology Coordinator, to Accounts Payable, effective July 8, 2020; Sharon Washington, from Accounts Payable to Interim Maintenance Supervisor, effective July 8, 2020; Rebeca Coleman, from Computer Science Teacher at Robert Brown Middle School, to Interim Technology Coordinator Central Office, effective July 8, 2020; Charlease Smith, from EPS 2nd grade teacher to 3rd grade teacher; Domonique McDaniel, from EPS 3rd grade teacher to 2nd grade teacher.

Employment: Latasha Tinker-Mitchell, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School for 2020-2021 school year; Allison Newton, 6th Grade Science Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School for 2020-2021 school year; Clifford Reynolds, History Teacher, Greene County High School, for 2020-2021 school year; LaMonica Little, Career Prep Teacher, Greene County Career Center for 2020-2021sSchool year; Russell Rivers, Career Coach, Greene County Career Center for 2020-2021 school year; Brianna Bryant, Pre-K lead teacher Eutaw Primary School for 2020-2021 school year; Hillary Bruner, 2nd grade teacher Eutaw Primary School for 2020-2021 school yea; Youlonda Coleman, Cafeteria Manager, Eutaw Primary School for 2020-2021 school year.

The board approved the following administrative services.

Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

*Approval of Budget Amendment II

*Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Amy Quitt, Speech-Language Therapy Services, for 2020-2021 school year.

Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Mattie Strode, Homebound Services, for 2020-2021 school year.

Contract between Greene County Board of Education and WeCare Therapy Services, LLC, 2020-2021 school year.

Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Deonna Haley, Psychometric Services for 2020-2021 school year.

Contract between Greene County Board of Education and West Alabama Therapy, LLC for Physical and Occupational Therapy Services, for 2020-2021 school year.

Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Kim Herren, Developmental Delay Services, for 2020-2021 school year.

Plan to reopen Greene County Schools for 2020-2021:Phase I- First nine weeks -Remote learning for all students. Phase II- Second nine weeks -Hybrid Learning. Phase III- Third nine weeks -Traditional learning

Revised 2020-2021 Greene County School calendar.

