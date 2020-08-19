Bingo distribution totals $379,643.45 for July 2020

On Friday, August 14, Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported a total distribution of $379.643.45 from three licensed bingo gaming operations in the county. The bingo distributions were contributed by Frontier, River’s Edge and Palace.

The recipients of the July distributions from bingo gaming include the Greene County Commission, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children’s Policy Council, Fire Department, Greene County Golf Course, Branch Heights Housing Authority, Department of Human Resources and the Greene County Library.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $114,924.98 to the following: Greene County Commission, $30,500; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,133.33.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $110.165.19 to the following: Greene County Commission, $29,286.06; Greene County Sheriff’s $32,332.50; City of Eutaw, $8,861.50; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,712.25; Greene County Board of Education, $10,059, and the Greene County Health System, $11,975.00. Sub Charities, each $1,085.73.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $154,533.28 to the following: Greene County Commission, $41.086.68; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $45.360; City of Eutaw, $12,432; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $5208.00; Greene County Board of Education, $14,112 and the Greene County Health System, $16,800; Sub Charities each, $1523.20.

