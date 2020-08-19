Board gets unmodified audit report; conducts superintendent evaluation Superintendent Jones reviews Roadmap to Reopening Schools

In photo above, Greene County schools faculty and staff distribute student Tablets to parents/guardians, while observing masks requirement and social distancing.

The Greene County Board of Education held its monthly meeting, Monday, August 17, 2020 in the board’s Central Office. The first order of business was the school board’s audit report of Oct.1, 2018 through Sept.30, 2019, presented by Auditor Shelly Patrenos, with the Alabama State Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. The following is from the summary statement of the audit report: An unmodified opinion was issued on the financial statements, which means that the Board’s financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, its financial positions and the results of its operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Although Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, in the July board meeting, laid out the system’s plan for the 2020-2021 school year which includes Remote classes for the first nine weeks; Hybrid blend of remote and traditional classes for the second nine weeks; and Traditional on campus instruction for the third nine weeks, Dr. Jones presented a summary of the system’s Roadmap to Reopening at the August meeting.

Dr. Jones opened his presentation with the comments: “As we begin this school term, I would like to inform our students, parents and the community that we will continuously strive to provide the best educational opportunity for our children in the safest environment possible.”

He proceeded to review guidelines for employee and student protocol for confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis (symptomatic and asymptomatic); and guidelines for when diagnosed employees and students may return to school.

The Roadmap also includes guidelines for the following: Health, Wellness, Safety and Prevention; Child Nutrition; Transportation; Counseling; Social Emotional Learning; Athletics and Extracurricular Programs and Activities.

Dr. Jones also announced that 700 Tablets and hotspots, with tracking devices, have been purchased for students and will be distributed August 18 and 19. This adds to the 400 tablets already on hand for students. He noted that the State of Alabama will provide free internet hook-up to families on the free and reduced lunch schedule, however, the families must apply directly.

According to the superintendent, while students are physically away from school, daily breakfast and lunch will be delivered to students via the system’s bus routes. Arrangements will be made for students who do not ordinarily ride a school bus.

The board approved the following personnel recommendations of the superintendent:

Rescind Employment- Robert Brown Middle School (Did not accept position) Samantha Jones 6th Grade Social Studies; Caaliyah Nelson, 4th Grade Teacher; Franklin Ball 7&8 Grade Math Teacher, for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Employment – Tammy Barber, 4th Grade Teacher; Garria Spencer, Bus Driver; Glenda Hodges, Long-term Special Education Substitute Teacher, Grade 4-6, Robert Brown Middle School; Deidre Paige-Carter, School Nurse; TraKayla Brown, Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Shelia Daniels, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Eutaw Primary School; Jasmine Smith, Mental Health Coordinator.

Resignation – Russell C. Rivers, Automotive Instructor/Career Coach, Greene County Career Center, effective August 17, 2020; Lakeisha Johnson, Pre-K Instructor, Eutaw Primary School, effective August 3, 2020.

CSFO Report

The board’s CSFO, Lavonda Blair, presented the following Financial Snapshot Report, as of June 30, 2020: General Fund Balance $2,023,115.91; A/P Check Register Accountability Report – $120,476.67; Payroll Register – $800,451.87; Combined Fund Balance – $4,543,431.17; Local Revenue – $96,520.72. Blair also presented additional funding update on CARES funds:GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund – total $75,989; ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) – total $864,032; CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) Education, Health/Wellness – total $162,771; Remote Learning – total $232,530.

School Board Attorney’s Report

Attorney Hank Sanders reported that the Hearing Officer for the Joe N. Webb appeal ruled in the affirmative for the Greene County Board of Education.

School Board conducts annual superintendent evaluation

The August 17, 2020 regular board meeting was preceded by a work session in which the board members conducted the annual evaluation of superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

Board Attorney Hank Sanders conducted the evaluation session which included the following performance standards: (1) Personal, Interpersonal and Professional Leadership addressing these categories -Vision for the District, Relationship with the Board, Relationship with the Community, Communication, District Leadership and Management, Decision Making and Planning, Ethics; (2) Organizational and Departmental Leadership addressing these categories – Curriculum and Instruction, Technology and Data Analysis, Fiscal, Law and Policy, Human Resources and Professional Development, Student Services, Facilities and Operations.

The board members rated the superintendent individually on each of the categories with a numerical rating. Once the scores are compiled and averaged, the board will meet again with Superintendent Jones for a summary conference.

Dr. Jones also conducted a self-evaluation of his role as superintendent.

