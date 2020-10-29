County approves budget increase for the Highway and Solid Waste Departments

At the Greene County Commission’s call meeting, held Thursday, October 22, 2020, the commission approved salary adjustments for the Enterprise Fund employees in the Highway and Solid Waste Departments. The commission approved a 3% salary adjustment for the County Engineer, Willie Branch, and 5% salary adjustment for the Highway and Solid Waste Department employees. Approximately 26 county employees will benefit from the salary adjustments.

These adjustments represent a $49,872 increase for FY 2021 Enterprise Fund budget.

The county’s Enterprise Fund, separate from the General Fund, is derived from garbage pick-up fees as well as road tax fees and can only be used for expenditures in the Highway and Solid Waste Departments.

The commission held an executive session prior to addressing the single agenda item of the call meeting. Chairman Allen Turner reported that no decisions were made in the executive session

