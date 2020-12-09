Newswire: Cedric Richmond leaves House to a go to a bigger house, the White House

Cedric Richmond



Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from TheNorthStarNewsToday.com

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Cedric Richmond resigned from Congress after being selected to work for President-elect Joe Biden.

Richmond will work for the White House Office of Public Engagement, making him one of the highest-ranking Black in the incoming administration, other than Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect.

He announced that he was leaving office Tuesday. His district Baton Rouge and River Road areas. The majority of this district is New Orleans, where he lives.Richmond has held a number of leadership positions including Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, The House Democratic Assistant to the Majority Whip.

He has represented his district since 2011. He is a graduate of Morehouse College and Tulane Law School.

