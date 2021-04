NOTICE

The Greene County Democrat staff invites all Greene County High School graduating seniors, 2021, to come to the Democrat’s office, with white shirts/tops, to get their graduation photos taken for the newspaper. The deadline for the photos is Friday, May 14, 2021.

Office hours are Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Students may also make individual appointments with

Mrs. Barbara Amerson Hunter at 205-372-3373, or submit a photo to bamerson1345@bellsouth.net