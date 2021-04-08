Newswire: Kim Janey running for Mayor of Boston

Kim M. Janey, Mayor of Boston

Kim M. Janey was named acting Mayor of Boston, on March 24th , the first Black person to hold the position. Janey has been a member of the Boston City Council since January 2018. She represents Roxbury, South End, Dorchester, and Fenway. When President Biden named Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the nominee for Secretary of Labor, Janey moved up to replace him in the position of Mayor. Janey announced this week she will run for mayor later this year, making official what most expected ever since it was clear she’d take over duties when Marty Walsh left for Washington. “I am leading Boston through a lens of equity, justice, and love — but I know the challenges we face will take longer than a few months to overcome,” Janey said in a tweet. “I am running for a full term as Mayor to ensure a better, stronger city for every Bostonian.” Janey was city council president when Walsh resigned ten days ago after joining President Biden’s administration as labor secretary. She’s been on the job two weeks. The power of the incumbency could prove vital. When Ray Flynn resigned in 1993, Thomas Menino took over as acting mayor. He then ran for the open seat in a crowded field and easily won). Menino was mayor until 2014. “My life’s work, from education advocacy to leading the city council, has been centered around making sure every child has the opportunity to learn and succeed in a more just city than the one I grew up in,” Janey said in her video released Tuesday. “See, I was part of desegregation busing. Eleven years old, having rocks and racial slurs thrown at me. I’ve been at the center of Boston’s history. The bad and the good.” Janey, 56, will continue to serve during the remainder of Walsh’s term, which ends in January 2022. She is Boston’s 55th mayor. It was also announced that Dennis White, an African American, was named that city’s chief of police.

