As of April 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 523,955 confirmed cases of coronavirus,(3,175) more than last week with 10,798 deaths (70) more than last week) Greene County had 914 confirmed cases, (4 more cases than last week), with 34 deaths Sumter Co. had 1,033 cases with 32 deaths Hale Co. had 2,187 cases with 75 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic received Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; vaccination has been paused by CDC; vaccination will be available again when CDC lifts pause. Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

