As of May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 529,446 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (2,363) more than last week with 10,930 deaths (51) more than last week) Greene County had 923 confirmed cases, (2 more cases than last week), with 34 deaths Sumter Co. had 1,043 cases with 32 deaths Hale Co. had 2,222 cases with 76 deaths Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

