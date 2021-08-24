Greene County awarded FEMA funds for emergency food and shelter

Greene County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, Phase CARES and Phase 37.

Greene County has been chosen to receive $34,863 for Phase CARES and $4,909 for Phase 37 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a Nation board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representative from American red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the Use; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high- need areas around the country.

A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Greene County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds 3) have and accounting system, 4} practice non-discrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

