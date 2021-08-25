As of August 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 665,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(24,267) more than last week with 12,000 deaths (168) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1073 confirmed cases, (38 more cases than last week), with 39 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,1632 cases with 34 deaths
Hale Co. had 2,549 cases with 80 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.