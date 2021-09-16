As of September 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 754,242 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(29,554) more than last week with 12,718 deaths (302)

more than last week)

Greene County had 1,177 confirmed cases, (33 more cases than last week), with 41 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,225 cases with 35 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,815 cases with 81 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

