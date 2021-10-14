As of October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 809,485 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(8,057) more than last week with 14,869 deaths (398) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,241 confirmed cases, (10 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,298 cases with 38 deaths
Hale Co. had 2,964 cases with 86 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.