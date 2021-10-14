As of October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 809,485 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(8,057) more than last week with 14,869 deaths (398) more

than last week)



Greene County had 1,241 confirmed cases, (10 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,298 cases with 38 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,964 cases with 86 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

