Cancer Awareness Color Me Fun Run/Walk held

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This time of year is typically flooded with shades of pink as people come together to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. United Purpose, Incorporated Girl Scout Troop 408, Greene County Human Rights Commission, Greene County Community Health Advisors co-sponsor their 1st Annual Color Run/Walk to promote Cancer Awareness. The event was held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Eutaw City Park. The event kicked off at 10:00 am with lot of family fun activities throughout the program. The Color Run/Walk a multipurpose event to promote healthiness and happiness by bringing the community together and to raise Cancer Awareness. Participants dusted with an array of color powder as they passed specific mile markers. Darlene Robinson, Human Rights Commissions and Greene County /Hale Co. CHAs delivered greeting; Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson presented words of welcome; Marilyn Sanford rendered an inspirational reading, Miriam Leftwich United Purpose & Girl Scout 408 Coordinator also presented greetings. Mollie Rowe the memorial, a celebratory walk by the survivors; D.J. Birdman rendered the music, dancing, photo opportunities and a massive color throw. Sponsorships helped defay the cost of organizing the event to benefit Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation for 2021, for patients in the Greene County area. Early Detection is the Best Protection!

