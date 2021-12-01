As of November 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 845,761 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(4,278) more than last week with 16,119 deaths (76) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,302 confirmed cases, (5 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,392 cases with 41 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,184 cases with 89 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

