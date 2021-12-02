Local candidate qualifying opens for 2022 election cycle

The Greene County Democratic Executive Committee announces the opening of the local Candidate Qualifying Period for the 2022 election cycle on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 9:00 am through Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm, according to Chairman Lorenzo French.

Qualifying papers can be picked up at the Robert H. Young Community Center gymnasium area (former Carver school) between the hours of 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday and 8:00 am to 12 noon on Friday.

Chairman French stated that the candidate qualifying fees are calculated at 2% of the compensation for that particular office.

Greene County offices up for election in 2022 include the following: Sheriff – county wide; Coroner – county -wide; County Commission seats in all five Districts; Board of Education seats in District 1 and District 2; Democratic Executive Committee in all five Districts.

The District Attorney’s position for Circuit 17, serving Greene, Sumter and Marengo Counties is also up. Qualifying for that office must be done with the Alabama Secretary of State.

The Alabama Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with the General Election, Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Individuals can register to vote until 10 days before the scheduled election.

