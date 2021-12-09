Newswire: Drive Electric Alabama launched to educate state about electric vehicles

ADECA campaign will raise awareness of and advocate for adoption of EVs

By Business Alabama Staff

The initiative was launched Monday at a gathering on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“As automakers make significant investments in electric vehicles, we know more and more motorists will consider purchasing one,” Gov. Kay Ivey said at the launch. “In addition, automobile manufacturing is one of Alabama’s key industries, and we want to make sure that this economic engine remains vibrant for Alabama’s workers. That’s why I’m pleased Alabama is launching this education and marketing program that will help all Alabamians learn more about EVs.”

The campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising, as well as billboards and events.

Drive Electric Alabama also boasts a coalition of supporters, including Alabama Power, the Energy Institute of Alabama, the Alabama State Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Alabama Transportation Institute and the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

