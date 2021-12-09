Zippert seeks re-election for District 1 school board seat

Dr. Carol Zippert

I am seeking re-election to the Greene County Board of Education, District 1 in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election. I have served as a school board member for the past eight years. I completed an unexpired term in 2014 and was elected to the District 1 seat in 2016. The overall role of the Board of Education is to serve our children, creating policies and supporting programs and projects that provide for and enhance their academic, cultural, physical and social development.

My main goal for serving is to always focus on the students through our administrators, teachers, support staff, families and community. This was complicated by the arrival of the COVID pandemic which made last year’s progress more difficult. I supported our administration’s efforts to keep our school family safe, yet continue to provide all the tools we could acquire for the virtual schooling forced upon us by COVID. During the virtual period, we also utilized our transportation system to deliver meals to students at home.

Once we were able to return to face-to-face classes, we provided additional safety measures including encouraging vaccinations for all who were eligible, requiring face masks, installing plexiglass shields, maintaining hand sanitizing stations and continuous sanitizing of school facilities. We also supported additional instructional programs, including a summer school program for retrieval and enrichment.

I have always been a strong proponent of the concept that it is vitally important that we learn the truth of where we come from (our history) so we can understand our living today (our present) and decide for ourselves how we want to continue to live and contribute (our future).

I introduced to the Greene County School Board the idea of infusing Black History in our academic curriculum. This has become a policy, yet there is still much work to be done in the design and implementation of that policy.

I support strong leadership development for our students at all levels for building individual self esteem and affirmation toward each other.

I also support a greater role of the arts in our school curriculum to develop the creativity in our students which helps to solidify our school and community bonds.

Although I am elected through a District, my commitment is to serve our entire school system. To keep myself prepared I attend all the workshop trainings of the Alabama Association of School Boards( AASB) on the role and duties of a board member and to stay abreast of Alabama education laws and guides.

If you support my past work and plans for the future, please vote for me in the Primary Election and urge your family and friends to do the same.

