The City of Eutaw, the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce and a collaborative of local organizations sponsored the Christmas on the Square Bethlehem Walk on Sunday December 5, 2021 to celebrate the Season with the Greene County Community. The Bethlehem Walk consisted of various scenes of events reminding us of the circumstances of Jesus’ Birth, including the Inn that turned away Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men following the Star, the stable and animals, the Nativity Scene and more. Gifts were shared and photo ops were available. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting was held Thursday, December 2, 2021on the old courthouse square in Eutaw. Other sponsors of the event included the Housing Authority of Greene County, SCORE International, True Vine Foundation and the Arington Foundation.

