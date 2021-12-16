As of December 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 851,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(2,541) more than last week with 16,265 deaths (146) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,311 confirmed cases, (3 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,405 cases with 41 deaths
Hale Co. had 3,212 cases with 89 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.