Greene County School System’s CSFO begins duties

Marquita Lennon



The Greene County Board of Education hired Ms. Marquita Lennon as the system’s Chief School Financial Officer at its call board meeting November 22, 2021. Ms. Lennon assumed her official duties as CSFO on December 13, 2021.

In Her Words

I have over ten years of experience in financial and budget analysis as a Public Utility Analyst with the Alabama Public Service Commission. I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business Administration from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University. I am a devoted wife of 11 years and the proud mother of 3 children 4, 7, and 9 years old. My father is the Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Opelika, AL and my father-in-law is the Pastor of 1st Holy Ground Temple in Ozark, AL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

