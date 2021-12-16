Newswire: Letitia James drops out of New York’s Gov. race, seeks Trump prosecution



By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In a political stunner, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has dropped out of the race for governor, upending the campaign and possibly solidifying Gov. Kathy Hochul as the Democratic front-runner.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, the Howard University School of Law graduate, wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James, 63, continued.

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she concluded.

That work includes the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, December 9, reports surfaced that James wants to question Trump under oath in a civil fraud investigation.

James’ office also has partnered with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in a criminal investigation of Trump where the former president could face indictment in the Big Apple.

It’s alleged that the Trump organization engaged in criminal fraud activity by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to block any attempts by James and Vance to depose the Republican.

