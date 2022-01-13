Tennyson Smith seeks re-election as County Commissioner, District 2

To the Citizens of Greene County and Voters of District 2:

When I took the oath of an elected official years ago, I pledged to do my best to help improve Greene County and District 2. Today, I am pleased to say, I have done my best to uphold that pledge. Each decision and vote was made with you, the citizens and voters of District 2, in mind. I am seeking re-election as Greene County Commissioner of District 2 in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election.

-I am dedicated to the task that is before me

– I am available to you whenever you need me.

– I operate an Open -Door Policy; no appointment is needed to see me.

– I will continue to return each of your calls and check on and resolve all concerns and problems to the best to my ability.

– I am here to serve you.

-I will try to the best of my ability to be fair, firm, effective and respectable at all times.

Voters of District 2, we have come a long way and made many improvements in our county; yet there is much work to be done. Please go to the poll and vote in the Primary Election of May 24, 2022 and re-elect Tennyson Smith as Greene County Commissioner District 2.

