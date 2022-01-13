As of January 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,004.622 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(83,447) more than last week with 16,641 deaths (145) more

than last week)



Greene County had 1,493 confirmed cases, (105 more cases than last week), with 47 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,737 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,705 cases with 91 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

