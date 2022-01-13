Quarles sworn in as Forkland’s District 1 Councilman Posted on January 13, 2022 by greenecodemocratcom Saturday, December 18, 2021 District Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne swore in newly appointed Mr. Tony Quarles as Town of Forkland District 1 Councilman. Quarles is shown with his wife and family, Forkland Mayor Johnny McAlpine and fellow council members. Council member Tony Quarles stated he looks forward to work in unity and bring continued progress to the Town of Forkland. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...