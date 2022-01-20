Curtis Travis is candidate for Alabama House District 72



I am Curtis Travis, and I am pleased to announce that after much prayer, encouragement and careful consideration, I have made the decision to run for the Alabama House District 72 seat. Having spent most of my life in House District 72, I sincerely believe that it is a special place with incredibly special people.

Born and raised in the Sawyerville community, I am a graduate of Akron High School in the Hale County School System. I earned a BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alabama, and I completed work towards a MS in Environmental Engineering.

I was married to the late Dr. Jimmie Clark, and we have two beautiful children, Ava and Justin. Ava is a 2021 graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville in Elementary Education, employed by the Huntsville City School System. Justin is currently a sophomore at Jacksonville State University.

As a father, an active member of the community, an assistant pastor, a homebuilder, a retired field representative and manager, and a volunteer member of numerous boards and organizations, I have demonstrated my commitment to service and my desire to truly make a difference.

Understanding the value of service, I firmly believe helping people through representation in state government is one of the most impactful ways that I can continue to serve and make a significant difference.

My pursuit of District 72 is not about status, salary, or spotlight. It’s all about service – service that is sincere, genuine, and intentional. Service that focuses on creating a better District 72 for all, not just for some.

As a candidate, I am competence, determined and have the skills to serve and move all of House District 72 ahead.

I have had the pleasure to work in Bibb, Greene and Hale Counties for more than 17 years as a field representative, developing relationships with many community members, and I am aware of the issues and challenges of the district

The great people of District 72 deserve a representative who knows them, who will advocate for what’s best for our community and serve as a strong voice for them in Montgomery. I will meet with them and be that voice. I will work with municipal and county officials as well as other state representatives and senators to gain the most benefits and provide effective representation for House District 72.

I believe that there are advantages and opportunities in District 72 that can be utilized to bring significant and substantial changes for a better community going forward. And with your help and with your support – together – we can do it.

Thank you for your encouragement and prayers, and I look forward to seeing you out on the campaign trail.

